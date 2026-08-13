'Thank you, Dubai Police': Mother recalls 1am call to check on 17-year-old daughter

At around 1am on one day, a mother received an unexpected call from Dubai Police asking about her 17-year-old daughter, who was staying at a Dubai hotel with friends for a birthday celebration.

The caller, from Dubai Police’s Tourism Police Department, reassured her that her daughter was safe before explaining the reason for the call.

The group staying at the hotel was 18 years old, except for her daughter, who is 17. Police wanted to confirm directly with the mother that she was aware of the stay and had given her permission for her daughter to be there.

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Recalling the experience on Al Arabiya 99FM, where she works, the mother, Yasmin Zeido, said she initially feared something had happened to her daughter when she received the late-night call.

She said she was surprised by the call but impressed by the precaution, thanking the officer for taking the time to check with her personally.

“I really appreciated that they took the time to call me at that hour and make sure I knew where my daughter was. It made me feel that they were genuinely looking out for her,” Zeido said.

The officer explained that some teenagers may tell their parents they are staying with friends while actually being elsewhere, including at hotels. Police therefore seek to ensure parents know where their children are staying.

Zeido later asked the officer whether she could mention his name when sharing the experience. He declined, telling her that he was simply doing his job and did not want the action to be attributed to him personally.

According to Zeido, the officer stressed that the department works as one team to help ensure the safety of children and teenagers in the UAE.

“I don’t have to worry about my daughter in a country like this. Truly, thank you so much, Dubai Police. Thank you so much, Tourism Police,” Zeido said.

In July, authorities urged those traveling with children to familiarize themselves with child-safety regulations at their destinations, warning that leaving minors unattended could carry legal consequences in some countries.

The Child and Women Protection Department at Dubai Police’s General Department of Human Rights emphasised that ensuring children’s safety is both a legal and moral obligation, whether at home or overseas. Officials advised parents to keep open lines of communication with their children, supervise them closely in crowded areas, and take necessary precautions to protect their well-being.

Dubai Police also cautioned that leaving children unsupervised in hotels, holiday rentals, or public spaces may result in legal repercussions in certain countries.