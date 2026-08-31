Dubai Police deploy more patrols around schools as new academic year begins

Dubai Police have increased traffic patrols around schools, roads and key intersections as students return for the new academic year, with teams deployed during morning and afternoon peak hours to ease congestion and improve road safety.

The enhanced deployment coincides with the ‘A Day Without Accidents’ initiative and focuses on areas seeing heavy traffic and high volumes of school buses.

Brigadier Musabbah Saeed Al Ghafli, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, said traffic teams had been deployed under a detailed plan covering busy roads and areas surrounding schools.

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Special attention is being given to school entrances and exits to allow officers to respond quickly to congestion and maintain traffic flow.

He urged parents and motorists to plan their journeys in advance, leave home early and avoid speeding or rushing during peak hours.

Parents were also advised to use designated student drop-off areas and ensure children get out of vehicles from the side closest to the pavement.

Motorists were warned against stopping in the middle of the road, double parking or blocking school entrances, as these practices can disrupt traffic and create safety risks.

Young children need extra care

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police and Head of the ‘A Day Without Accidents’ initiative, urged parents to accompany younger children to the school gate instead of allowing them to cross roads alone.

He also reminded parents to check that the road is clear before opening vehicle doors and never allow children to get out on the side facing moving traffic.

School bus safety rules

Students traveling by school bus have also been urged to follow the instructions of drivers and bus supervisors and remain seated until the bus comes to a complete stop.

After getting off, students should move away from the bus and avoid crossing directly in front of or behind it, where they may be outside the driver’s field of vision.

Instead, they should use designated pedestrian crossings and other safe crossing points.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan also reminded motorists that they must stop when a school bus extends its ‘STOP’ sign. Drivers should maintain a distance of at least five meters from the bus to allow students to board and leave safely.

Parents and motorists urged to cooperate

Dubai Police called on motorists and parents to cooperate with school security guards and follow instructions on parking, entry and exit routes and designated drop-off areas.

Drivers were reminded not to park in prohibited areas or obstruct school entrances, helping to keep traffic moving and school zones safer during busy periods.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan said keeping students safe was a shared responsibility involving parents, motorists, schools and security personnel.

He urged all road users to follow traffic rules and exercise patience and vigilance, particularly during peak hours and around school zones.