Dubai Police to conduct mock drill at Sports City cricket stadium on November 5

Residents have been asked to maintain a safe distance from the training area and refrain from taking photos or record videos

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 5 Nov 2026, 8:26 AM
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Dubai Police have informed residents that they will conduct a strategic mock drill at the cricket stadium in Dubai Sports City on Thursday, November 5, as part of efforts to assess emergency preparedness and strengthen coordination with strategic partners.

The exercise is scheduled to begin at 9am, Dubai Police announced, issuing an advisory urging residents to cooperate with the authorities and follow safety instructions during the drill.

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They also urged community members to refrain from taking photographs, maintain a safe distance from the training area, and ensure the path is clear for the patrol units and vehicles participating in the drill, in order to allow the exercise to be carried out smoothly.

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The announcement did not specify the nature of the simulated emergency or how long the exercise would last.

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