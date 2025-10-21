Dubai Police to conduct mock drill at Global Village

If you are heading to Global Village today, take note. Dubai Police, in collaboration with strategic partners, will conduct a mock drill at the popular park today (October 21) afternoon.

The mock drill will be conducted from 2pm onwards. Dubai Police, in their advisory, have asked advised community members to keep the area clear for emergency vehicles and avoid taking photos or videos to ensure everyone's safety.

Global Village opened its gates for Season 30 on October 15 in a grand celebration that had everyone in awe. Visitors were greeted with fireworks, parades and drone shows lighting the skies as Season 30 promises to be the most spectacular one yet.

The pavilions dedicated to different countries offer food, clothes, artefacts from their respective locations, and are one of the main reasons why the park remains one of the most popular destinations in Dubai.