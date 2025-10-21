  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai Police to conduct mock drill at Global Village

Visitors have been urged to keep the area clear for emergency vehicles and avoid taking photos or videos

Published: Tue 21 Oct 2025, 1:17 PM

Updated: Tue 21 Oct 2025, 1:32 PM

Inside UAE shelter offering second chance to women rescued from human trafficking rings

UAE: Speed limiter devices to be installed in Ajman taxis to reduce road hazards

How Arab families in foreign countries keep children connected to Arabic

If you are heading to Global Village today, take note. Dubai Police, in collaboration with strategic partners, will conduct a mock drill at the popular park today (October 21) afternoon.

The mock drill will be conducted from 2pm onwards. Dubai Police, in their advisory, have asked advised community members to keep the area clear for emergency vehicles and avoid taking photos or videos to ensure everyone's safety.

Global Village opened its gates for Season 30 on October 15 in a grand celebration that had everyone in awe. Visitors were greeted with fireworks, parades and drone shows lighting the skies as Season 30 promises to be the most spectacular one yet.

The pavilions dedicated to different countries offer food, clothes, artefacts from their respective locations, and are one of the main reasons why the park remains one of the most popular destinations in Dubai.