Dubai Police reunite missing 6-year-old girl with family within 30 minutes

Dubai Police safely reunited a six-year-old girl with her parents within 30 minutes after she became separated from her family in Dubai’s Frij Al Murar area. The incident began when the girl’s father took her with him to a grocery shop near their home. After finishing his shopping, he realised she was no longer with him.

He initially thought she may have returned to their residential building but soon discovered she was not with her mother either. After searching the surrounding area without success, he contacted Dubai Police. Naif Police Station immediately formed a search team after receiving the report from the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations. Officers circulated the girl’s photograph among police patrols and investigation teams in the area.

Within 30 minutes, a Naif Police Station patrol found the girl on a nearby street. She was frightened and crying when officers located her and was taken safely to the station, where the Victim Communication Section provided her with care and reassurance while officers waited for her father to arrive to pick her up.

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She was later found safe and reunited with her family, bringing a reassuring end to the search.

Following the incident, Dubai Police urged parents and guardians to keep young children under close supervision, particularly in crowded public places.

Authorities also encouraged parents to teach children what to do if they become separated, including approaching police officers or security personnel and asking for help.

Dubai Police said close supervision and preparing children for such situations can help prevent a brief separation from becoming a more serious risk.

Earlier this year, in February, two six-year-old girls who went missing in Dubai Hills, Maple 2, were safely reunited with their families, Dubai Police said.

The girls’ disappearance prompted missing posters to circulate on social media, with mothers appealing for information about their whereabouts.

Police urged the public to rely only on official sources and confirmed the girls were found safe.