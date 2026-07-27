Lost phone or wallet in Dubai? Police can now deliver it to your doorstep in UAE

If you have forgotten your wallet or left your phone somewhere, Dubai Police has made it easier to get your belongings back.

Dubai Police announced a new service allowing residents to have lost belongings recovered by authorities delivered directly to their home or workplace anywhere in the UAE via an approved courier service.

The initiative means people no longer need to visit a police station to collect items found and handed over to Dubai Police. Instead, they can request delivery by contacting the force’s Call Centre on 901.

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The service covers lost property found in Dubai and aims to make recovery quicker and more convenient, especially for residents who have moved, cannot travel, or live in another emirate.

This service builds on Dubai Police's ongoing lost-and-found initiatives. In 2025, the force returned 171,490 lost items to their owners after processing 868,110 found items through its Lost and Found Department, demonstrating the significant volume of belongings reunited with residents and visitors annually.

Dubai Police has also helped tourists find their belongings after departing from the UAE. In June, an Arab tourist who lost Dh3,000 at a shopping mall reported the incident through the tourist support service before leaving the country. Officers located and verified the cash within two hours and arranged for its transfer after she reached her destination.

In another instance, officers located a passenger at Dubai International Airport after staff found her unattended bag containing cash, gold, mobile phones, and important documents. The bag was returned before her departure.

The announcement was made on Dubai Police’s official X account under the hashtag #DubaiPoliceServices, highlighting the force’s continued efforts to digitise and simplify public services.

Residents who believe they lost an item can contact 901 to inquire about recovered belongings and arrange delivery if their property is located.

This latest offering adds to Dubai Police’s growing range of smart services designed to improve customer experience and reduce the need for in-person visits, supporting the emirate’s broader push towards seamless, digital-first government services.