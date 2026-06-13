Dubai Police calls for hiring licensed domestic workers, issues safety guidelines

Dubai Police has urged residents to deal only with licensed entities when hiring temporary domestic workers on a daily or hourly basis, while issuing a series of safety guidelines to help protect households.

As part of its ongoing awareness campaign, the force stressed the importance of verifying a worker's identity before allowing them to begin work and ensuring that only authorised individuals are permitted to enter homes.

Residents were also advised to keep important documents, cash, jewellery and other valuables in secure locations and out of sight to reduce the risk of theft or loss.

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Dubai Police further urged families to supervise children and elderly relatives at all times and avoid leaving them alone with untrusted individuals.

The force also called on residents to immediately report any suspicious actions or behaviour by temporary domestic workers or hourly staff, stressing that home security is a shared responsibility and that vigilance plays a key role in preventing crime and protecting property.

The reminder follows previous warnings by authorities over recruitment scams. In January, Dubai Police alerted the public after a woman lost Dh10,000 to a fake recruitment office advertised on social media.

Authorities said such scams often begin with attractive offers before escalating, leaving victims unable to contact the perpetrators. Residents are urged to avoid dealing with unverified recruitment offices or social media accounts offering domestic workers and to refrain from engaging with unknown individuals outside legal channels.

The warning also comes as the UAE continues to step up its already extensive efforts to combat illegal recruitment agencies and strengthen protections for households and domestic workers.

In February, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced the closure of 12 unlicensed agencies involved in recruiting domestic workers, with cases referred to the Public Prosecution in coordination with the country's Economic Development Departments.

The ministry also revealed that it had detected 300 violations involving 57 domestic worker recruitment offices across the UAE in 2025.

It stressed that it would not tolerate breaches of legal or administrative regulations and reaffirmed that its field and smart inspection systems are fully equipped to identify and address violations firmly and transparently.

Dubai Police called on community members to submit reports through the Dubai Police smart app via the "Police Eye" service or by calling 901 for non-emergency cases, wishing everyone continued safety.