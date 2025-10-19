Dubai Police launch beach patrols to increase safety along coast

Dubai’s coastline is getting even safer thanks to a set of new initiatives from Dubai Police.

These were unveiled by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, during his inspection of the Ports Police Station.

Initiatives from Dubai Police

1. Beach patrols

Now, the many beautiful beaches of the city will be monitored by beach patrols, whose sole duty is to oversee everything that happens along the city's shores, and ensure the safety of beachgoers.

2. Summer training

New summer training programmes will be introduced for school students. The children will get hands-on experience with lifeguarding and rescue tools, ensuring that safety starts young.

3. Getting the public involved

Lieutenant General Al Marri also called on the public to take part in securing Dubai’s maritime sector during major events. Members of the community can volunteer to be trained in marine rescue and to learn how to handle reports.

Fleet ready for operations

During the tour, Lieutenant General Al Marri reviewed the station’s fleet of boats and jet skis, checking their readiness for rescue operations and emergencies.

He was also briefed on the impressive results achieved last year: more than 100 maritime events and championships were secured across 12 sea zones and 7 land jurisdictions.

Sporting achievements

The Ports Police Station’s teams also take part in local and international sporting competitions, where they have earned multiple medals. These successes, Lieutenant General Al Marri noted, highlight the professionalism of Dubai Police officers and the steady growth of their field capabilities.

Driverless police boat

Dubai Police has many standout, forward-thinking projects, keeping in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

Among these is Haddad, an eco-friendly, self-driving smart police boat. This innovative vehicle has remote-control functions, built-in monitoring systems, and advanced visual analysis. The project also supports Dubai’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions while boosting patrol efficiency.

A Shared Vision for a Safer Future

Lieutenant General Al Marri stressed that as Dubai continues its rapid development, its security systems must constantly evolve to keep pace. He praised the Ports Police Station as a vital hub directly connected to the city, serving multiple beaches and providing essential services to both residents and visitors.

The Commander-in-Chief affirmed that Dubai’s leadership provides full support to the security forces at the coast, reinforcing the emirate’s position as one of the safest coastal cities in the world.