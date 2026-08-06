Dubai jet-ski accidents: Police warn of biggest mistakes that put riders at risk

As thousands of residents and tourists flock to Dubai's beaches this summer, Dubai Police is warning jet-ski riders against risky behaviour that continues to put lives in danger, saying many marine accidents are caused by preventable mistakes.

Brigadier Ahmed Abdullah Salem Al Adidi, Acting Director of the Ports Police Station at Dubai Police, told Khaleej Times that excessive speed, failure to wear life jackets, riding in swimming areas and a lack of experience remain among the most common violations observed by officers.

"Many accidents occur because riders do not have sufficient knowledge or training to operate jet skis safely," he said.

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According to Al Adidi, some users operate jet skis at high speeds near beaches and marinas, perform dangerous stunts, fail to maintain a safe distance from other watercraft, or ride without approved life jackets.

"These behaviours place not only the rider at risk but also swimmers, boat users and other people enjoying the sea," he said.

He stressed that wearing a certified life jacket throughout the journey is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to prevent drowning if a rider falls into the water. He also encouraged riders to wear protective helmets to reduce the risk of head injuries in the event of a collision or fall.

Before setting off, riders should inspect their jet ski to ensure there is enough fuel, the steering system and engine are functioning properly, and the emergency engine cut-off lanyard is securely attached and operational.

Dubai Police also advises riders to avoid going out during poor weather conditions, including strong winds or rough seas, and to check weather forecasts before launching.

Other common safety lapses include carrying more passengers than the manufacturer permits, ignoring marine warning signs, failing to carry a waterproof communication device, and venturing outside approved navigation zones.

Al Adidi also reminded parents and rental companies that children below the permitted age must not operate jet skis unless accompanied by a parent or qualified adult, stressing that everyone involved shares responsibility for ensuring safety regulations are followed.

Summer enforcement

With marine activity increasing during the summer months, Dubai Police has intensified inspections and awareness campaigns in coordination with strategic partners.

Al Adidi said the Ports Police Station has launched awareness initiatives targeting jet-ski rental companies across Dubai in cooperation with the Dubai Maritime Authority. Inspection campaigns are also being carried out to monitor compliance and address violations.

Advice for riders

For families, tourists and anyone planning to rent a jet ski, Al Adidi urged caution from the moment they leave the shore until they return.

He advised riders to always wear a life jacket and helmet, securely attach the engine cut-off lanyard to their wrist, clothing or life jacket, stay within approved riding zones, avoid crowded beaches and designated swimming areas, refrain from dangerous maneuvers, follow maritime navigation rules and stop riding immediately after sunset in line with permitted operating hours.

He also urged riders to cooperate with police patrols, ensure their watercraft is properly registered and regularly maintained, carry a waterproof phone or other communication device, and never exceed the approved passenger capacity.