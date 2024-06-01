E-Paper

Dubai Police issue vehicle guidelines ahead of UAE Pro League tonight

The supporters are reminded to adhere to traffic rules and officers’ instructions

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 1:26 PM

Dubai authorities issued guidelines to fans getting ready to watch the UAE Pro League tonight (June 1) at the Khalid Mohamed Stadium in Sharjah.

In a social media post, Dubai Police advised motorists not to alter their vehicles. This includes wiping out the front of rear number plate, darkening their wind shield, as well as changing the colour of their vehicles.


Supporters of the match are also reminded not to modify their vehicles by placing any stickers, signs or logos on it. Furthermore, the authorities advised against the addition of noise-enhancing parts, as well as parts that could affect the drivers' visibility.


Exceeding the capacity of the vehicle and hanging out of windows and sunroofs are also discouraged, as well as holding unauthorised gatherings that can disrupt traffic flow or block roads.

