Dubai: Police issue alert about 'loud noises' due to major event today

The Dubai Ruler, who was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan, viewed some of the latest defence technologies on display
Residents could potentially hear “loud noises” in the Shindagha neighborhood due to the commencement of the 2023 UAE Tour for men today, February 23.
The police issued the alert on Thursday, and advised motorists about potential delays on roads due to the cycling event.
“Please follow traffic instructions and use alternative roads announced on Dubai Police and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) official social media accounts to ensure your safety and (that) of others. Kindly plan your travel in advance and exercise patience while traveling in the affected areas. Thank you for your cooperation,” the police said.
The RTA announced expected delays on many roads on February 23 from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. In a video posted earlier today, the RTA said traffic will be temporarily suspended for about 15 minutes at specific street intersections while the participants pass. Normal traffic will resume once the last rider passes, the authority added.
The affected roads are: Al Shindagha, Infinity Bridge, Al Khaleej St, Sheikh Rashid Rd, Oud Metha St, Al Asayel St, Al Marabea St, Dubai Hills, Umm Suqeim St, Al Qudra St, Saih Al Salam St, Lehbab Rd, Expo Rd, Dubai Expo City, Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St, Al Yalayis St, Al Khamila St, Hessa St, Palm Jumeirah, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud St, and Dubai Harbour.
ALSO READ:
The Dubai Ruler, who was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan, viewed some of the latest defence technologies on display
New technological advancements like big data analytics are also expected to have multiple uses across the defence sector
Eighteen apartments that were charred need extensive renovation and will be ready for tenants in two
Coordination between forces to improve naval defences and better monitor maritime threats
The successful test is a great advancement for sovereign missile development, say officials, with huge export opportunities
They note that the concern goes beyond ‘cheating,’ as the use of these AI tools could potentially stunt critical thinking
Awareness campaign launched to protect community members from becoming cybercrime victims
Vietnamese company Fresh Juice Tea awarded the Best Beverage Product in the Gulfood Innovation Awards for drink infused with fruit and bursting with flavour