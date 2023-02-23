Dubai: Police issue alert about 'loud noises' due to major event today

Motorists have been advised about potential delays as some roads will be temporarily closed

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 10:38 AM

Residents could potentially hear “loud noises” in the Shindagha neighborhood due to the commencement of the 2023 UAE Tour for men today, February 23.

The police issued the alert on Thursday, and advised motorists about potential delays on roads due to the cycling event.

“Please follow traffic instructions and use alternative roads announced on Dubai Police and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) official social media accounts to ensure your safety and (that) of others. Kindly plan your travel in advance and exercise patience while traveling in the affected areas. Thank you for your cooperation,” the police said.

The RTA announced expected delays on many roads on February 23 from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. In a video posted earlier today, the RTA said traffic will be temporarily suspended for about 15 minutes at specific street intersections while the participants pass. Normal traffic will resume once the last rider passes, the authority added.

The affected roads are: Al Shindagha, Infinity Bridge, Al Khaleej St, Sheikh Rashid Rd, Oud Metha St, Al Asayel St, Al Marabea St, Dubai Hills, Umm Suqeim St, Al Qudra St, Saih Al Salam St, Lehbab Rd, Expo Rd, Dubai Expo City, Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St, Al Yalayis St, Al Khamila St, Hessa St, Palm Jumeirah, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud St, and Dubai Harbour.

