Dubai Police initiatives generate Dh647.9 million in social impact, study finds

Dubai Police’s community initiatives generated an estimated Dh647.9 million in social return on investment, according to a new study assessing 80 programmes implemented between 2017 and 2026.

The initiatives benefited around 3.8 million people and covered areas including education, health, public awareness and sport, with the study examining their contribution to public safety, crime prevention, trust in police and quality of life.

The study, conducted by the Future Foresight Centre at Dubai Police, found that the initiatives also aligned with wider government priorities under the Dubai Social Agenda 33, Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and We the UAE 2031.

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Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the findings reflected the UAE leadership’s support for initiatives that strengthen community partnerships and improve quality of life.

He said the results demonstrated the effectiveness of developing programmes around society's needs, adding that their social, security and economic outcomes indicated their impact.

“Community initiatives represent an important pillar of sustainable security,” Al Marri said, noting their role in strengthening trust in police, improving perceptions of safety and supporting crime prevention.

Where the impact was generated

The study found that Dh542.7 million of the total social return was linked to economic and community contributions.

A further Dh5.7 million was attributed to initiatives focused on accessibility and participation, while Dh5 million came from community wellbeing programs supporting safety, social engagement and support.

Quality-of-life initiatives accounted for Dh31.7 million, while Dh62.8 million was attributed to programmes that strengthened public trust and contributed to a greater sense of belonging.

Researchers used statistical and quantitative models to assess the relationship between the initiatives and security and social indicators.

The study also applied the Pearson Correlation Coefficient to measure the strength and direction of relationships between the initiatives and indicators such as happiness, safety and crime.

Link to happiness and safety

The analysis found a 0.44 positive correlation between Dubai Police’s community initiatives and the Happiness Index, and a 0.45 positive correlation with the Happiness, Security and Awareness Index.

A further 0.44 positive correlation was recorded with the indicator measuring improved perceptions of safety among community members.

The findings suggest that increased implementation of community initiatives coincided with higher levels of happiness, stronger perceptions of safety and greater trust in police.

The study also found an inverse relationship between community initiatives and certain crime indicators.

A negative 0.41 correlation was recorded with the rate of concerning crimes, indicating that higher levels of initiative activity coincided with lower rates of this category of crime.

The study also recorded a negative 0.796 correlation between customer happiness and crime rates, suggesting that higher levels of customer satisfaction and happiness coincided with lower crime rates.

Millions reached through community programmes

Among the initiatives assessed, Dubai Police’s Positive Spirit programme had the largest reach, benefiting around 2 million people.

The force’s Esaad privilege card initiative followed, with 1,158,717 beneficiaries. The Ride with Dubai Police initiative reached around 40,000 people, while events linked to the UAE SWAT Challenge benefitted approximately 51,000 people.

Together, the programmes formed part of the 80 initiatives assessed by the study.

Volunteers contribute nearly 250,000 hours

Volunteering also played a significant role in the initiatives’ wider impact.

Between 2017 and 2026, 7,189 volunteers from within and outside Dubai Police took part in programmes covered by the study.

They contributed 249,916 volunteer hours, generating estimated financial savings of Dh21.74 million.

The study concluded that Dubai Police’s community initiatives extend beyond awareness and communication, showing measurable links to public safety, trust, quality of life, and crime prevention.

The findings underline the role of sustained community engagement in supporting safer neighborhoods, stronger police-community relations, and greater social stability.