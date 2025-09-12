  • search in Khaleej Times
Watch: Dubai Police impound vehicle for dangerous overtaking on 2-way road

The authorities also imposed multiple penalties, with a fine totalling Dh2,600 and 29 black points

Published: Fri 12 Sept 2025, 11:56 AM

Dubai Police impounded a vehicle for 60 days, and imposed multiple penalties on the driver after unsafe road behaviour.

This includes 6 black points and a Dh600 fine for improper overtaking. In addition, police imposed a Dh2,000 fine along with 23 black points for "driving a vehicle in a manner that endangers one's own life, the lives of others, their safety, or security.

On a two-way road, the driver can be seen using the wrong lane to overtake multiple cars. This poses a significant hazard to motorists with right-of-way in that lane, and may result in accidents.

Watch the video, here:

Speeding to overtake cars without leaving sufficient gap can also take other road users by surprise, and lead to collisions. Authorities urged drivers to stay focused, avoid distractions, check mirrors, and use signals before changing lanes to prevent accidents.