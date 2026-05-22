Watch: Dubai Police impound car for dangerous stunt driving, raising noise levels

Dubai Police's traffic patrols recently impounded a car for engaging in reckless and dangerous stunt driving, including tyre screeching and deliberately raising the vehicle's noise level.

The driver was stopped, identified and summoned by the police. He admitted to the acts, and as a result, the vehicle was impounded and legal measures were taken against him.

Brigadier Essam Ibrahim Al Awar, Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, warned that the noise from modified vehicles or performing stunts is not merely a traffic violation, but a negative behaviour that affects community comfort and the stability of residential neighbourhoods.

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"This behaviour endangered the driver's life as well as the lives, safety, and security of others — in addition to causing noise disturbance to residents and damaging public property in Oud Al Muteena area. Such reckless traffic behaviour posed a danger to road users and created chaos and disturbance in the area,” he said.

"It disturbs families and creates fear and anxiety among road users, especially when such acts are repeated in residential areas,” he continued.

Such behaviours are serious violations that Dubai Police addresses firmly due to their negative impact on traffic safety and public peace. He affirmed that the road is not a place for stunts or dangerous experiments, and that any misuse of the road will result in strict legal accountability — including vehicle impoundment and the application of Local Decree No. 30 of 2023, which imposes a fine of up to Dh50,000 for the release of impounded vehicles whose drivers have committed serious violations.