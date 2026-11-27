Dubai Police impounded a vehicle after its driver committed multiple dangerous traffic violations, including reckless driving, failing to stay in the designated lane, overtaking on the hard shoulder and dangerously weaving through traffic.

The driver put his own life and the lives of other road users at risk to film and share a video on social media to gain more views. After monitoring the circulating video, specialised traffic teams identified and impounded the vehicle and took legal action against the driver.

Under Decree No. 30 of 2023 concerning vehicle impoundment in Dubai, an impound release fee of Dh50,000 applies in such cases. Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police warned that such behaviour demonstrates a blatant disregard for the lives of road users.

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He stressed that Dubai Police would not tolerate anyone using public roads to show off or commit dangerous traffic violations in pursuit of fame or social media views, emphasising that strict legal action would be taken against anyone who endangers public safety.

He explained that overtaking on the hard shoulder, weaving through traffic and suddenly swerving could lead to serious road accidents, resulting in loss of life and property damage. He stressed that seeking attention on social media could never justify putting other people’s lives at risk.

Dubai Police shared the video that the driver had recorded:

Brigadier bin Suwaidan urged motorists to follow traffic laws and regulations, observe speed limits, maintain a safe distance between vehicles, stay in their designated lanes, avoid dangerous overtaking and exercise patience and responsibility behind the wheel.

He also warned against filming and sharing videos of dangerous driving to gain fame or attract more views, as such content could encourage others, particularly young people and teenagers, to imitate these behaviours.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan encouraged members of the public to contribute to road safety by reporting dangerous driving through the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app or by contacting the We Are All Police service, rather than circulating such videos on social media. This helps police identify offenders and curb dangerous driving practices.

He reaffirmed that Dubai Police’s smart traffic monitoring systems and field teams continue to detect and take firm action against dangerous driving. “Public roads are no place for showing off or seeking fame, and gaining social media views must never come at the expense of innocent lives and public safety,” Brig. Bin Suwaidan concluded.