Dubai Police impound 251 vehicles for excessive noise since beginning of Ramadan
Major General Al Mazrouei explained that the noise generated by some vehicles is often the result of unauthorised changes to engines or exhaust systems, or reckless driving styles
- PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Mar 2026, 8:01 PM
Dubai Police have impounded 251 vehicles and recorded 524 traffic violations for excessive noise since the beginning of Ramadan this year.
The violations included 220 offences for driving vehicles that cause excessive noise and 304 offences for making unauthorised modifications to vehicle engines.