Dubai Police impound 10,539 vehicles, issue 4,709 fines for jaywalking in 2025

Dubai Police said they impounded 10,539 vehicles and bicycles, and issued 4,709 fines for jaywalking — crossing roads at undesignated locations — in 2025. This included 3,434 motor vehicles and 7,105 bicycles and e-bicycles, the authority said.

Dubai Police said specialised field teams were formed across six areas after it received public complaints, which included 750 reports of excessive vehicle noise, and 926 complaints about reckless driving.

The teams monitored violations, intensified patrols, and targeted the locations where dangerous driving and disruptive behaviour occur repeatedly, Dubai Police added.

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In addition, an analysis of offences involving excessive vehicle noise, reckless driving and illegal vehicle modifications identified the vehicle categories most frequently associated with such violations. These findings will then help guide targeted enforcement operations, identify priority audiences for awareness campaigns and support preventive measures aimed at reducing dangerous driving, said Dubai Police's Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri.

The authority has also repeatedly warned pedestrians of jaywalking. According to Article 89 of UAE's Federal Traffic Law, pedestrians who disregard traffic signals or cross roads at undesignated locations can be fined Dh400.