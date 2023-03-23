Dubai Police Iftar cannon to announce contributors to '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign

Last year’s campaign saw the contributions of over 320,000 donors, securing meals to those in need across 50 countries

In a move to encourage more individuals and institutions to join the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign this Ramadan, the Dubai Police Iftar Cannon segment will announce the name of contributors of Dh1 million or more during its daily live broadcast on Dubai Media Incorporated channels.

The decision to celebrate contributors aligns with Dubai Police's commitment to support humanitarian and charity initiatives in the UAE – particularly the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of launching the largest Ramadan food aid endowment fund within a sustainable framework.

“[The] Iftar cannon is associated with the holy month of Ramadan and the gathering of fasting Muslims around meals in solidarity, which makes it a further inspiration for individuals, businesses and influential philanthropists to contribute and make a difference,” Dubai Police said in a statement on Thursday.

Dubai Police have also supported the ‘1 Billion Meals’ and ‘100 Million Meals’ in the past two years.

Culture of giving

Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Dubai Police commander-in-chief, said:

“The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is the latest addition to humanitarian and social initiatives launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, all of which demonstrate the solidarity of the UAE community and its established culture of giving. This year’s campaign will be an exceptional success, and proof that charity efforts in the UAE know no boundaries.”

“In line with our role in [the] community and [our] unwavering support for humanitarian initiatives, Dubai Police are honoured to support the noble cause and message represented by the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, and the campaigns preceding it, which further enhance the UAE’s leading position in humanitarian and aid efforts,” he added.

Successful Ramadan campaigns

The endowment fund campaign, implemented under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), is an expansion of the UAE’s previous Ramadan campaigns.

In 2020, the ’10 Million Meals’ campaign secured 15.3 million meals for low-income families and individuals. Donations came from over 115 nationalities, and more than 1,000 people in the UAE volunteered for the campaign

The following year, the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign was launched. It secured around 220 million meals for vulnerable groups and individuals around the world, through massive donations from 385,000 individuals, companies, businessmen and philanthropists from 51 nationalities.

Last year’s ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign, meanwhile, hit its target in less than one month after it was launch, thanks to the contributions of 320,868 donors, securing meals to those in need across 50 countries, including Nigeria, Sudan, Albania, Jordan, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, India, Pakistan, Lebanon, Kyrgyzstan, Angola, Uganda, Kosovo, Tajikistan, and more.

