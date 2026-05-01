Dh264,000 prize: Dubai Police to host 'Proud of UAE' cycling race on May 3

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Dubai Police have invited community members, cycling enthusiasts, and families to take part in the 'Proud of UAE' race, which will kick off this Sunday in collaboration with the UAE Cycling Federation.

The event celebrates national pride while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, with total prizes reaching Dh264,000 for the top ten winners.

Open to men and women aged 18 and above, the 60 km race will begin at 6am from Nad Al Sheba Police Station, passing through key routes before finishing at the same location after approximately four hours.

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The race will bring together professional cyclists, amateurs, residents, and citizens, creating a vibrant sporting atmosphere that reflects the UAE’s spirit of unity and wellbeing.

Families are also welcome to enjoy a range of accompanying activities organised by the Positive Spirit Council and Dubai Police departments, including luxury patrol displays, K9 units, and cycling showcases.

Participants can register via the official link provided by Dubai Police and be part of a community event that blends sport, pride, and togetherness.