Dubai Police host photography workshop to help inmates find jobs after serving their terms

Former finance minister of the country achieved a comfortable win over ex-President Jose Maria Figueres
UAE1 day ago
Dubai Police organised a photography workshop for inmates in cooperation with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards (HIPA) to help them to start afresh and return to society and the job market after serving their time.
Major Muhammad Abdullah Al Obaildy, director of inmates training and academic programmes at Dubai Police, said the workshop came within the principle of community partnership to which Dubai Police adhere.
He said the initiative is aimed at providing the inmates with needed skills and abilities to start afresh and immerse themselves in society and the job market after serving their time.
During the workshop, the inmates were instructed on professional digital photography and light measurement systems. They were also introduced to the type and size of camera lenses and photo editing applications. Moreover, they were given a practical application of photo-taking.
It is worth noting that Dubai Police aim to engage inmates in a number of activities, programmes and workshops all year round.
