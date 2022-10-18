Dubai Police honours officers for 35 years of service

Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons acting head of the mission at the EU delegation to the UAE, seeks written explanation
The Dubai Police General Command has recently honoured a number of retired officers for the devotion and dedication the selfless soldiers have shown towards serving the emirate, enhancing its safety and security, and ensuring the happiness of its community for the past thirty-five years.
The retired officers, Major General Ali Al Shamali, Brigadier Abdul Rahim Bin Shafie, and Brigadier Abdul Halim Al Hashemi, were honoured with a certificate of appreciation by Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police.
Maj. Genl Al Mansouri hailed the retirees' exceptional endeavours towards improving the provided services and working as a united team to contribute to the Force's achievements, and realise its visions and strategic objectives.
"We must show respect and appreciation to those who have devoted their lives and dedicated their efforts [to] serving the Dubai Police for so long," Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri added.
Meanwhile, the retired officers expressed their gratitude to the General Command of Dubai Police, noting that they are very proud to have served the emirate for such a long period. They also thanked their colleagues for supporting and assisting them during their tenure.
