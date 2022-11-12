Filipina expat in Dubai honoured by police

Cherylene Gamba Kabag expressed her gratitude for receiving the distinction, adding that it gave her great pride

By Web Desk Published: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 11:38 AM

Officers of Al Muraqqabat Police Station in Dubai recently honoured Cherylene Gamba Kabag, a Filipina resident, for collaborating with the force.

Speaking on behalf of Major General Ali Ahmad Abdullah Ghanim, director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, Lieutenant Colonel Majed Essa Jan, stressed that honouree is an example to be followed in positively collaborating with the force, who believes community policing is key to maintaining the emirate's safety, security and happiness.

In turn, Cherylene Gamba Kabag expressed her gratitude and happiness for being honoured by the Dubai Police, stressing that this honour gives pride and joy and is an incentive for her and everyone to take part in ensuring the safety, security and happiness of the emirate.

