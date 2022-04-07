Of the 62 cities analysed in the survey by the comparison site, Dubai scored 7.42 out of 10
Al Qusais Police Station has honoured a five-year-old boy for returning Dh4,000 lost cash.
The police awarded Nigel Ners from the Philippines for his honesty after he handed over Dh4,000 cash he found in the jurisdiction area of the station, a statement issued on Thursday said.
Brigadier Abdulhalim Muhammad Al Hashmi, Director of Al Qusais Police Station, awarded the child with a certificate of appreciation to encourage such acts of kindness and honesty among children.
Al Hashmi reaffirmed Dubai Police's keenness on strengthening the concept of community partnership and reinforcing the sense of responsibility among individuals.
Nigel's father noted that such rewards instill the values of honesty and integrity in children from a young age.
