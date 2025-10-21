Student wrote thank-you letter to Dubai Police, they showed up in her classroom

Imagine Dubai Police officers marching into your classroom and calling out your name. For Hibatullah Ahmad, thankfully, it wasn’t for questioning, but to honour her for a simple act of kindness.

The American International School student handed a handwritten note to a police officer stationed outside her school, thanking the authority for their efforts in keeping the community safe.

In her heartfelt message, Hibatullah wrote: "What you do is a model of professionalism and excellence. We are proud to have you as the first line of defence protecting this nation and its residents. I can only thank you for your dedication, quick response, and willingness to help anyone in need."

Dubai Police, represented by Al Qusais Police Station, surprised her with a special visit and organised an award ceremony in front of her teachers and classmates.

The award was presented by Lt Col Rashid Muhammad Salem, Director of Al Qusais Police Station, along with his deputy Lt Col Ahmad Al Hashmi. The visit created a joyful moment for the student, who did not expect to be honoured publicly in front of her peers.

Lt Col Rashid Muhammad said the student’s words deeply touched police officers, who were moved by her appreciation. “This simple yet powerful gesture reflects the positive values we aim to instil in the community through our social initiatives,” he said.

He explained that the recognition was part of the “We Reach You to Thank You” initiative, which celebrates individuals and community partners who show cooperation and goodwill towards Dubai Police. He praised Hibatullah’s sincerity and love for the UAE.

Captain Saeed Ateeq Al Ketbi, Director of the Community Relations Department, appreciated the student’s gesture, and said that “this beautiful gesture expresses the awareness of society, especially students, of the role of police officers in maintaining security and enhancing reassurance”.

Hibatullah said she was overwhelmed by the visit and thanked Dubai Police for the honour. She shared that she often sees officers outside her school managing traffic and helping parents and students, which makes her feel safe and inspired her to write the thank-you letter as a token of appreciation for their service and her love for the country.