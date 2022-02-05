Dubai Police honour resident for returning Dh15,000 lost cash

The report also showed that the salaries of project management professionals tend to increase with higher positions
UAE23 hours ago
The Dubai Police honoured an Arab national for his honesty after he handed the police Dh15,000 cash he had found in the jurisdiction area of Al Qusais Police Station.
Brigadier Abdulhalim Muhammad Ahmad Al Hashimi, acting director of Al Qusais Police Station, honoured Ibrahim Mohsen Hamad and praised his positive response.
Brig. Al Hashimi emphasised the importance of the collaboration between the members of the public and police in ensuring the security and happiness of society. He pointed out that rewarding Hamad comes in line with the Dubai Police's keenness to strengthen the concept of community partnership and social responsibility.
ALSO READ:
"Dubai Police realises that the cooperation of all segments of society is vital and actively contributes to the force's efforts in protecting the society and ensuring their happiness," Brig. Al Hasmhi added.
sherouk@khaleejtimes.com
The report also showed that the salaries of project management professionals tend to increase with higher positions
UAE23 hours ago
The group has rescued 150 expats in need in the last year
UAE1 day ago
The 62nd weekly live Mahzooz draw changed the lives of 13 lucky winners
UAE1 day ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping invited the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
UAE1 day ago
The 35-year-old Pakistani came across the woman's handbag thrown on the road
UAE1 day ago
Leena Jelal will share the prize money with 14 friends.
UAE1 day ago
It is the same warship that was attacked by Al Qaeda militants on October 12, 2000
UAE1 day ago
The satellite to be used to conduct region’s first scientific mission to monitor and study thunderstorms and lightning.
UAE1 day ago