Dubai Police honour resident for returning Dh15,000 lost cash

Ibrahim Mohsen Hamad was praised for his positive response

By Sherouk Zakaria Published: Sat 5 Feb 2022, 11:51 AM

The Dubai Police honoured an Arab national for his honesty after he handed the police Dh15,000 cash he had found in the jurisdiction area of Al Qusais Police Station.

Brigadier Abdulhalim Muhammad Ahmad Al Hashimi, acting director of Al Qusais Police Station, honoured Ibrahim Mohsen Hamad and praised his positive response.

Brig. Al Hashimi emphasised the importance of the collaboration between the members of the public and police in ensuring the security and happiness of society. He pointed out that rewarding Hamad comes in line with the Dubai Police's keenness to strengthen the concept of community partnership and social responsibility.

"Dubai Police realises that the cooperation of all segments of society is vital and actively contributes to the force's efforts in protecting the society and ensuring their happiness," Brig. Al Hasmhi added.

