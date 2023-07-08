Dubai Police honour expat for over 20 years of service

Narrating her story, Kyra said that she observed that not many girls around her shared the same passion, which is when she decided to try and spread the love
Dubai Police have honoured an expatriate for his “fruitful, distinctive and sincere service” to the country which spanned for over 20 years.
In a tweet on Saturday, Colin Bayer is seen receiving a certificate of appreciation and a gift from Colonel Hisham Al-Suwaidi, chairman of the Ulama Council at Dubai Police, and his deputy, Captain Abdullah Al-Bastaki.
Colonel Al-Suwaidi praised Bayer for his work ethics and dedication in performing the tasks entrusted to him during his tenure in the explosives department.
For his part, Bayer expressed his sincere gratitude to Dubai Police for the honour given to him. He also thanked his colleagues at work for the good treatment and assistance during his tenure at Dubai Police.
