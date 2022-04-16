Dubai Police honour 8 residents for returning Dh55,000 lost cash

Officials stress the importance of collaboration between the public and police to ensure security

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 11:58 AM Last updated: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 1:21 PM

Dubai Police honoured eight residents for their honesty after they returned Dh55,274 lost cash.

Colonel Rashid Mohammed Saleh Al Shehhi, Deputy Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, said the different amounts of cash were returned on separate events.

Al Shehhi stressed the importance of the collaboration between the public and police in ensuring the security and happiness of society.

"Rewarding the honourees comes in line with the Dubai Police's keenness to strengthen the concept of community partnership and social responsibility," he said.

ALSO READ: