Dubai Police honour 75-year-old man for losing weight

Officials say exercising during Ramadan increases the body's ability to withstand fasting during the day

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 12:00 PM

The Dubai Police community-based initiative 'Positive Spirit' honoured 75-year-old Ahmed Muhammad Ali for actively participating in its 'Lose Weight, Stay Healthy' fitness programme in Oud Al Muteena 1 Park.

Colonel Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Acting Director of the General Department of Community Happiness in Dubai Police and Chairman of the Positive Spirit Initiative Committee, said the force is keen to launch community initiatives to raise awareness of the importance of exercising, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

The 'Lose Weight, Stay Healthy' programme motivates participants in Dubai residential neighbourhoods to take advantage of sports as an effective social tool for the benefit of all members of society of all groups and ages, which is what the Dubai Police is keen to achieve through the activities and events it organises annually.

Captain Awad Mubarak, Coordinator of the Positive Spirit Initiative, said the 'Lose Weight, Stay Healthy' programme spreads awareness of the importance of maintaining an ideal weight, combating obesity, and introducing a healthy lifestyle and appropriate nutrition intake for each age group.

He added that exercising during Ramadan helps boost heart and lung muscles, which increases the body's ability to withstand fasting during the day and strengthens the immune system.