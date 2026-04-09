Dubai Police help bust violent crime group in global operation

Dubai Police have played a key role in a major international operation that dismantled one of Scotland’s most violent criminal organisations, authorities said.

The operation, carried out in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Interior, targeted the “Lyons Clan” as part of Operation Armorum, led by Spain’s Guardia Civil.

A total of 14 individuals were arrested across multiple countries, including in the UAE, while a further 20 suspects remain under investigation in Spain.

Dubai Police said they arrested a member of the group upon arrival at a Dubai airport after an Interpol Red Notice had been issued.

According to Spanish Police, the Lyons Clan originated in Glasgow in the 1990s and evolved into a transnational criminal network with links to other organised crime groups and operations spanning multiple regions.

The operation brought together several global agencies, including Europol, the UK’s National Crime Agency, and the US Drug Enforcement Administration, among others. The joint effort enabled authorities to identify members of the network, dismantle its structure and seize assets linked to its activities.

Investigations found the group was involved in drug trafficking and money laundering across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. It allegedly used shell companies and complex financial systems to conceal illicit proceeds.

Dubai Police said the operation highlights ongoing efforts to combat transnational organised crime and strengthen international security cooperation.