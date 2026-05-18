World's largest virtual meet: Dubai Police sets Guinness record with 9,348 staff

Dubai Police has secured a Guinness World Record for achieving the “largest attendance for a virtual meeting worldwide”, after bringing together 9,348 employees in a single online gathering titled Front Line Heroes.

The record surpasses the previous benchmark set by Guinness World Records, which required a minimum of 5,000 participants for a virtual meeting to qualify for official recognition.

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The achievement was formally recognised at the Dubai Police General Headquarters, where Major General Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, Assistant Commandant for Administration Affairs, received the official Guinness World Records certificate from Kenzi Al Defrawy, Official Adjudicator.

Senior officers, including representatives from the General Department of Human Resources and the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, attended the ceremony, highlighting the coordinated effort behind the large-scale virtual initiative.

Officials said the meeting was held in line with directives from the leadership of Dubai Police, aimed at recognising employees across various sectors for their role in maintaining safety and security, while also strengthening institutional communication.

The virtual gathering also aligned with the Proud of the UAE national campaign launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, reinforcing values of national identity, belonging, and pride in the country’s achievements.

Maj. Gen. Murad praised the teams involved in organising the event, noting that it marked a milestone in the organisation’s history and reflected the spirit of unity among employees across departments.

Guinness World Records confirmed that Dubai Police not only met but significantly exceeded the required threshold, with the event successfully gathering thousands of employees in a single live virtual session under all official criteria.