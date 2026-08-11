Dubai Police urges motorists to use flexible payment plans for traffic fines

Dubai Police have urged motorists to take advantage of flexible payment options and digital services to prevent traffic fines from accumulating.

The call was made during an awareness workshop organised by the General Department of Traffic for more than 70 employees of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

The session offered practical guidance on paying traffic fines, accessing smart services and following road-safety rules. It also covered responsible cycling and e-scooter use.

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Brigadier Issam Ibrahim Al Awar, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the workshop formed part of ongoing efforts to improve traffic awareness across all sections of society.

He said educating the public about traffic regulations, procedures and smart services could simplify the customer journey, encourage compliance with the law and help reduce road violations and crashes.

Avoid accumulating fines

A key focus of the workshop was the importance of settling traffic fines responsibly.

Officials warned that allowing fines to accumulate could result in greater financial obligations and additional legal procedures.

Participants were briefed on available instalment plans and smart payment services, which are designed to give motorists greater flexibility in managing their financial commitments.

Services available around the clock

Colonel Talal Abdullah Al Mansouri, Director of the Traffic Education Department at the General Department of Traffic, led the workshop and highlighted common unsafe driving behaviours and their impact on public safety.

He explained that traffic fines can be paid through several channels, including the Dubai Police smart app and website, self-service kiosks and Smart Police Stations.

These channels provide secure, round-the-clock access to traffic services.

Cycling and e-scooter safety

The workshop also addressed the safe use of bicycles and e-scooters.

Participants received guidance on traffic rules, designated routes and the importance of wearing appropriate protective equipment. Officials said compliance with these requirements helps protect riders and other road users.

Digital road-safety platform

Attendees were introduced to Aman Roads, Dubai Police’s integrated traffic-safety platform.

The platform offers regularly updated advice, educational material, awareness campaigns and information about road-safety initiatives. It aims to help community members adopt practices that can prevent crashes and make Dubai’s roads safer.

The workshop prompted strong engagement, with participants asking questions about traffic fines, smart services and the use of the Aman Roads platform.

Dubai Police said the discussions reflected growing public interest in road safety and responsible mobility.