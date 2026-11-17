Children who fall victim to online crimes in Dubai are being interviewed in five-star hotels instead of police stations as part of efforts to provide a more comfortable environment for young victims to speak about their experiences, a Dubai Police official revealed.

Speaking at the World Police Summit, Ahmed Al Ali, Head Investigator at Dubai Police, said the initiative aims to reduce the stress children may experience when being questioned in a traditional police setting, allowing investigators to obtain information while taking their emotional well-being into consideration.

“We arrange for victims to be interviewed at five-star or even seven-star hotels rather than at police stations,” Al Ali said, explaining that conducting interviews in a more comfortable environment helps children feel at ease and encourages them to share more information with investigators.

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He explained that children who have experienced difficult or traumatic situations require special treatment during investigations, particularly when discussing sensitive incidents.

According to Al Ali, interviews with child victims are conducted by specially trained and certified female investigators rather than uniformed police officers.

"We are not allowed to investigate with the kids while we have a uniformed police officer," he said.

Instead, female investigators use child-friendly techniques, including drawing and simulated scenarios, to help young victims communicate what happened to them.

"She can use some processes and some methods to investigate through drawing. It could be through some simulation to obtain the information from the victim," he explained.

The approach forms part of Dubai Police's wider efforts to improve how cybercrime cases involving children are handled, with an emphasis on confidentiality, faster procedures and specialised support.

Al Ali said complaints and information about online crimes against children are received through police stations, digital reporting platforms and directly from victims.

He stressed that such cases are handled by specialists because of the sensitive nature of the information involved.

"All those reports or cases are dealt with by a specialist in a very confidential way," he said, adding that police also aim to accelerate legal procedures to minimise delays for victims and their families.

Raising awareness beyond schools

Beyond investigations, Dubai Police is expanding its efforts to educate children and parents about online threats through awareness campaigns in residential communities, schools and even on airlines.

Al Ali said the police have partnered with airline companies to distribute online safety messages to passengers travelling to Dubai, allowing the awareness campaigns to reach both residents and international visitors.

He explained that the initiative takes advantage of the UAE's position as an international aviation hub to spread information about cybercrime prevention.

Dubai Police has also established an E-Crime Hub, an educational platform designed to help parents and children understand emerging online threats and how to protect themselves.

"Awareness itself is not enough. I need to educate my new generation and the next generation," Al Ali said.

The department also has specialised teams monitoring developments on social media and the internet, alongside a forecasting section that examines emerging cybercrime trends in other countries.

Information gathered by these teams is used to update educational materials and prepare the public for potential online threats.

Identifying crimes that go unreported

Al Ali also highlighted the importance of digital reporting services in identifying crimes that victims may otherwise never report.

He said Dubai Police's E-Crime services have helped investigators uncover cases that had not initially been reported through traditional channels.

As an example, he recalled how information shared with police during the Covid-19 pandemic led investigators to identify a suspected scammer operating from Dubai.

The information was investigated, allowing authorities to identify the individual and refer the case to prosecutors.

Al Ali said encouraging more people to report suspicious activities helps police gain a clearer understanding of crime patterns and develop future prevention strategies.

He explained that higher reporting figures can provide a more accurate picture of criminal activity, allowing authorities to identify priorities and plan their response over the coming years.