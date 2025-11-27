Dubai Police fine over 8,000 delivery riders for using fast lanes

Delivery riders in Dubai are banned from using high-speed lanes under new regulations. In implementing the rule, Dubai Police took action against 8,152 motorcyclists this month.

Since November 1, authorities have been monitoring riders on expressways and fast lanes, which are strictly prohibited for motorcycles.

The rules ban delivery bikes from using the two leftmost lanes on wider roads with five or more lanes, and the leftmost lane on roads with three or four lanes. On two-lane roads or smaller, riders may use either side freely, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police had previously said.

According to authorities, the violations were primarily issued to riders who drove on expressways using fast lanes and failed to follow traffic signs and official instructions. Each violation carries a Dh500 fine.

Prohibitory signs have been installed on directional signboards to indicate lanes restricted to commercial motorcycles, alongside existing signage that prohibits heavy vehicles and trucks from using high-speed lanes.

Authorities continue to carry out awareness campaigns of the new restrictions using diverse media and advertising channels, in collaboration with delivery companies operating in the emirate.

Dubai Police stressed that motorcycles are not permitted on high-speed expressways due to the heightened risk of serious accidents. Officers noted that despite repeated awareness campaigns, some delivery riders continue to endanger themselves and others by riding in restricted zones.

Often referred to as fast lanes, the leftmost sections were already off-limits to delivery riders under a 2021 rule in Dubai. Similar restrictions exist in Abu Dhabi and Ajman.

Sharjah Police also regulated the use of traffic lanes for motorbikes for heavy vehicles, and buses from November 1. The far-right lane is reserved for heavy vehicles and buses. Motorbike riders are not allowed to use the far-left fast lanes. They may ride on the two right-most lanes on four-lane roads. On three-lane roads, they can use the middle or right lane, and only the right lane on two-lane roads, in accordance with traffic regulations.