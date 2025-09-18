Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village ticket sites offering 'discounted prices'

The Dubai Police have issued a warning against fraudulent links circulating online and on social media, falsely advertising Global Village VIP packs for the new season at discounted prices. The force said the links are a scam designed to steal money and personal data, with fraudsters setting up websites that mimic official pages to trick buyers.

Police warned that such schemes resurface every year, preying on the huge demand for Global Village tickets. Global Village will reopen its gates for Season 30 on October 15.

Authorities stressed that tickets and VIP packs should only be purchased through official channels: the Global Village website, its mobile application, or authorised outlets. For the new season, Global Village has confirmed that Coca-Cola Arena’s website is the exclusive platform for VIP pack sales.

Earlier this week, Global Village announced that sales for Season 30 VIP packs will begin in phases, starting with pre-booking on September 20, followed by general sales on September 27. Prices range from Dh1,800 to Dh7,550, and one lucky buyer will win a cheque worth Dh30,000.

Recent months have seen similar scams targeting residents in Dubai - fake social media ads promising huge “discounts” on fines or utility bills; fraudulent ticket offers for sporting events and concerts; and cases where fans lost Dh1,000-1,500 buying supposed concert tickets from unauthorised sources. Authorities warn that scammers often use official logos, branded visuals or near-identical URLs to appear legitimate and then disappear once payment is made.

The police have urged residents to stay vigilant, avoid suspicious links, and report fraudulent activity via the e-Crime platform or by calling 901.