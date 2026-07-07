Dubai Police warn residents of fake consumer protection websites stealing bank details

Residents searching online to file a consumer complaint are urged to stay alert after Dubai Police warned of fake Consumer Protection websites designed to steal banking information and drain accounts.

The Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation said fraudsters are creating fake websites that appear legitimate, then convincing victims to instal remote software that gives criminals access to their devices and bank accounts.

According to Dubai Police, the scam typically begins when a person searches online for the Consumer Protection website to submit a complaint. Instead of reaching the official platform, they land on a fraudulent website that asks for personal information, including their name, email address, phone number, and complaint details.

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Shortly after submitting the information, victims receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a Consumer Protection official. By repeating the complaint details provided on the fake website, the fraudster builds trust and creates the impression that the call is genuine.

Once the victim is convinced, the caller instructs them to download remote access software and log in to their online banking account while the application is running.

Dubai Police said this allows criminals to mirror the victim’s phone or computer screen, giving them access to confidential banking information that can be used to transfer funds or make unauthorised purchases.

Authorities warned that these remote access programs allow fraudsters to take control of smartphones and computers, exposing sensitive financial data and increasing the risk of significant monetary losses.

Dubai Police urged residents to use only official Consumer Protection channels when filing complaints and never share banking credentials or financial information with anyone claiming to represent the service.

The Anti-Fraud Centre also advised the public not to click on suspicious links or download unknown software sent by individuals claiming to offer assistance.

Anyone who encounters similar fraud attempts should report them immediately through the Dubai Police eCrime platform or by calling 901.