Dubai Police extradites wanted criminal Faisal Taghi to Netherlands

Faisal Taghi

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 3:09 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 3:41 PM

The Dubai Police have helped extradite wanted criminal Faisal Taghi to the Netherlands, authorities revealed on Monday.

The Dutch national, described as a 'high-value target', is the leader of the criminal organisation 'Angels of Death' and is wanted on an international arrest warrant for crimes, including drug trafficking, money laundering, and human trafficking.

His father, Ridouan Taghi, was arrested in Dubai in 2019 and was the leader of ‘Angels of Death’ then. He was living in a luxury villa since 2016 and entered the UAE using a false identity.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

At that time the Netherlands and Dubai had no extradition treaty. The countries signed two judicial and legal agreements related to the extradition of criminals and mutual assistance in criminal matters in August 2021.

In February this year, Ridouan was sentenced to life in prison over a series of gang-related killings, marking the end of one of the largest criminal trials in Dutch history.