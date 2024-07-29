E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai Police extradites wanted criminal Faisal Taghi to Netherlands

Taghi is a high-value target and leader of the criminal organisation 'Angels of Death'

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Faisal Taghi
Faisal Taghi

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 3:09 PM

Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 3:41 PM

The Dubai Police have helped extradite wanted criminal Faisal Taghi to the Netherlands, authorities revealed on Monday.

The Dutch national, described as a 'high-value target', is the leader of the criminal organisation 'Angels of Death' and is wanted on an international arrest warrant for crimes, including drug trafficking, money laundering, and human trafficking.


His father, Ridouan Taghi, was arrested in Dubai in 2019 and was the leader of ‘Angels of Death’ then. He was living in a luxury villa since 2016 and entered the UAE using a false identity.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


At that time the Netherlands and Dubai had no extradition treaty. The countries signed two judicial and legal agreements related to the extradition of criminals and mutual assistance in criminal matters in August 2021.

In February this year, Ridouan was sentenced to life in prison over a series of gang-related killings, marking the end of one of the largest criminal trials in Dutch history.

Ridouan Taghi arrested in 2019
Ridouan Taghi arrested in 2019

His criminal syndicate is said to be responsible for over 300 different crimes, including assassinations and murders. Interpol classified him as one of the most wanted criminals and the leader of one of the world's most violent gangs. Back then, Dutch authorities had offered a financial reward of 100,000 euros for any information leading to his arrest.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof commended the UAE’s security cooperation and specifically recognised the valuable role of the Dubai Police in Faisal's extradition.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from UAE