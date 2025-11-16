Dubai Police expand noise radars; drivers face up to Dh10,000 fine, 12 black points

Dubai Police to expand its noise radar system across the emirate to reduce disruptive sounds from vehicles and motorcycles. The authority will gradually increase the number of radars to cover various parts of Dubai.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to ensure public peace and quality of life in Dubai and to make the emirate one of the most peaceful and civilized cities in the world.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations, explained that the radars are part of Dubai Police’s smart technology system for traffic management. “These devices accurately measure noise levels, identify the source, and document violations with video whenever limits are exceeded,” he said.

The radars also monitor vehicles for unnecessary horn use and excessively loud audio systems. Al Mazrouei explained that violations include vehicles with high-noise modifications, loud recording devices, or improper horn use. Offenders face fines of up to Dh2,000 and 12 black points, while impounded vehicles can incur release fees of up to Dh10,000.

Al Mazrouei stressed that Dubai Police will continue to monitor and track vehicles causing disturbances through traffic patrols and smart systems, in addition to implementing extensive awareness campaigns to inform the public about the dangers of noise and its impact on public health and community safety.

The expansion comes under the Steering Committee for Preserving the Civilised Appearance of Dubai, formed to maintain the emirate’s standards of civility, order, and beauty. The committee works to ensure Dubai remains a global model for cleanliness, safety, and respect for community life.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the goal of implementing these systems is not to issue fines, but to educate drivers about the importance of adhering to civilised rules of conduct on the roads, stressing that maintaining calm is a societal responsibility that contributes to enhancing the comfort of residents and visitors, and supports the emirate’s efforts to achieve the standards of civilised and sophisticated cities.