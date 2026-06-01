From Naif Fort station to robot patrols: How Dubai Police evolved as the city grew

Long before smart patrols, AI-powered surveillance systems, and luxury police supercars became symbols of modern Dubai, Dubai Police was just a small group of officers working from Naif Fort, one of the emirate’s oldest landmarks. Yet, even after becoming an international example of modern policing, the force has remained rooted in the same simple mission: protecting a city built along the creek.

When Dubai Police was officially established in 1956, the force consisted of only a small group of officers operating from Naif Fort. At the time, Dubai was still defined by traditional souqs, pearl merchants, and tightly knit neighborhoods where officers often knew residents personally.

Nearly seven decades later, the force has transformed into one of the world’s most technologically advanced policing institutions, reflecting Dubai’s own rise from a modest Gulf trading town into a global metropolis.

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Today, Dubai Police oversees security across a city of millions, managing safety on sprawling highways, among towering skyscrapers, within bustling tourism districts, and around one of the world’s busiest airports. Alongside traditional policing duties, the force now relies heavily on artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, smart services, and digital platforms to improve efficiency and public safety.

In the 1970s and 1980s, however, policing in Dubai remained far more traditional than it is today. Officers relied on radios, handwritten reports, and physical patrols instead of the digital systems and smart technologies now used across the city.

Before Sheikh Zayed Road transformed into a corridor of skyscrapers and multi-lane highways, police officers manually directed traffic at small intersections and patrolled sandy roads on motorcycles across older districts of the emirate.

Technological achievements

One of Dubai Police’s earliest technological milestones came in 1979 with the introduction of its first computer, a major step at the time that marked the beginning of the force’s gradual transition towards modern policing systems.

By the late 1980s and 1990s, Dubai Police began modernising rapidly alongside the city’s own expansion. Larger operations rooms, advanced communication systems, and specialised forensic technologies were gradually introduced to meet the demands of a fast-growing international city.

Today, Dubai Police has evolved into one of the region’s most technologically advanced law enforcement agencies, integrating artificial intelligence and digital systems into nearly every aspect of policing.

Earlier this year, Dubai Police launched a new AI-powered digital platform for lawyers alongside the second generation of its official website and smart application. The system allows legal professionals to complete paperwork, submit requests, upload documents, and follow up on cases remotely through secure UAE Pass access, reducing the need for in-person visits to police stations. The upgraded platform also introduced 'AiX', a smart AI consultant that guides users through services and inquiries in real time.

The force has also expanded its use of AI in criminal investigations. Dubai Police recently revealed how officers can digitally recreate crime scenes using 'Digital Twin' technology, allowing investigators to virtually walk through scenes, analyse evidence, and test different scenarios without physically revisiting locations. Officials said the system combines 3D scanning, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics to reconstruct incidents with greater precision and speed.

In another major advancement, Dubai Police showcased AI-powered forensic technologies capable of dramatically reducing investigation times, including systems that assist forensic experts and speed up criminal analysis. The force has increasingly integrated smart systems, advanced command centres, and data-driven technologies into its operations as part of Dubai’s wider digital transformation strategy.

Dubai Police has also introduced tactical robots and autonomous technologies to support field operations, crowd management, and emergency response efforts, reflecting the emirate’s growing focus on smart security infrastructure and future policing solutions.

Over the years, the force has introduced several initiatives to strengthen community trust and enhance the quality of life. These include smart police stations operating around the clock without human staff, digital reporting services, AI-powered monitoring systems, and programmes focused on road safety and community engagement.

Dubai Police has also gained global recognition for its adoption of advanced technologies in law enforcement. The force frequently showcases its innovations at international events, positioning Dubai as a regional leader in smart security solutions.

Staying close to community

Yet, despite the technological leap, retired officers and historians often point to one principle that has remained unchanged since the 1950s: maintaining close ties with the community.

For many older residents, memories of early policing in Dubai are tied to familiar faces patrolling traditional neighborhoods on foot, long before highways and skyscrapers reshaped the city’s skyline.

Today, while officers may rely on facial recognition systems, digital platforms, and smart patrol vehicles, the core mission remains the same: protecting a city that continues to evolve at extraordinary speed.

That transformation was recently showcased through a special exhibition at the International Council of Museums (ICOM) conference in Dubai, where visitors were given a glimpse into the evolution of policing in the emirate over the past 70 years.

Historic uniforms, archival photographs, old communication devices, and vintage police equipment highlighted how dramatically the force has changed over the decades. The exhibition also traced major milestones in Dubai Police history from the early days of manual patrols and handwritten records to the use of drones, smart applications, and autonomous technologies shaping the future of policing.