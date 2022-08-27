Dubai Police encourages female inmates, detainees on Emirati Women's Day

A delegation of female officers went on field visits to 9 centres

This Emirati Women's Day, Dubai Police encouraged female inmates and detainees in 9 police stations.

Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, Director of the Women's Prison Department, said: "The UAE is the homeland of benevolence and giving, its humanity extends to all countries of the world, and with the morals of the daughter of the Emirates, we decided that our celebration this year should include all inmates and detainees."

"We decided to provide them with support through field visits and gifting them with sets of personal supplies and needs, and introducing them to Emirati Women's Day and their achievements, and the state's keenness to give them equal rights for men."

The Dubai Women’s Prison Administration celebrated the female cadre, female inmates and detainees. A delegation of female officers went on field visits to 9 centres, namely Al Rashidiya, Al Qusais, Al Muraqqabat, Al Barsha, Jebel Ali, Naif, Al Raffa, Bur Dubai, and the Airport Police Station.

