Dubai Police respond to emergencies in 5.8 minutes

Whenever there is an accident or emergency, Dubai Police are quick to respond. Authorities on Friday said the Dubai Police General Department of Transport and Rescue recorded an average response time of 5.8 minutes in the first 10 months of 2025 – a big improvement compare to 6.2 minutes last year and 6.8 minutes in 2023.

“This reflects high level of preparedness, precise field response, and outstanding operational efficiency,” said Dubai Police, noting the strategic target was 6.6 minutes.

The Dubai Police Transport and Rescue Department is responsible for responding to emergencies and rescue missions. It is equipped with advanced resources like a heavy rescue truck and the Dubai Police Air Wing to face any challenges.

Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Dubai Police commander-in-chief, noted authorities carried out from January to October this year more than 5,200 rescue and salvage missions, including accidents, fires, and rescue operations for victims who were trapped inside cars, homes, and elevators.

“Rescue teams are the first line of defense in protecting lives and property,” noted Al Marri, adding: “We must continue to invest in developing their human and technological capabilities and strengthening their ability to deal with growing challenges efficiently and professionally.

He added that effective incident response contributes to mitigating the impact of emergencies, protecting lives and property.

Al Marri also recently reviewed the readiness of rescue vehicles, inflatable boats, and modern equipment provided to the marine and land rescue teams. He emphasised the importance of enhancing the operational efficiency and raising the level of readiness in dealing with various incidents, whether on land, at sea, or in mountainous areas.