Dubai Police arrest drug trafficker who hid in airport transit area for 45 days

A drug trafficker who tried to evade arrest by pretending to leave the UAE spent 45 days hiding inside Dubai airport’s transit area before Dubai Police arrested him after tracking his movements and uncovering plans to retrieve a concealed drug stash in the emirate.

Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police, revealed the case during his conversation on the “Q.N Podcast” on the Arab Cast platform, where he discussed drug investigations, trafficking networks and the evolving methods used by criminals.

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The suspect had created the impression that he had departed the country but remained inside the airport’s transit zone, believing he could avoid detection because he had not officially entered the UAE. However, anti-narcotics officers continued monitoring his movements, daily routine, contacts and activities throughout the operation.

Dubai Police had received intelligence that the suspect was controlling a hidden supply of narcotics stored somewhere in Dubai. During his time inside the transit area, he continued communicating with individuals from different countries, coordinating the distribution of drugs that had already been concealed inside the emirate.

Investigators gathered evidence until they confirmed that arrangements had been made for the hidden drugs to be collected and delivered to buyers. The suspect was then arrested as part of the operation.

Brigadier Khalid said such cases highlight the importance of intelligence-led investigations, with officers relying on multiple sources of information, including identifying suspects, checking criminal backgrounds, examining relationships and analysing links with other individuals.

From user to promoter: how addiction can lead to drug dealing

The anti-narcotics chief explained that tackling drug users, promoters and traffickers remains equally important, as some users can eventually become involved in distribution networks.

He said some users require increasing amounts of drugs and money to sustain their addiction, leading some to turn to selling narcotics to finance their own consumption.

He recalled a case involving a woman who was arrested while carrying nearly one kilogram of narcotics. She had initially been a user but later approached her supplier asking for a discount because she needed larger quantities.

Instead of reducing the price, the supplier offered her a role in distributing drugs. He provided her with a portion of the narcotics to sell, instructed her where to hide the packages, and directed buyers to those locations.

Brigadier Khalid said the case showed how addiction can gradually pull individuals into drug promotion networks.

Authorities have also handled cases involving teenagers who became involved in drug promotion, including individuals aged between 16 and 18 who ordered cannabis oil from abroad through express delivery services, filled electronic cigarettes with the substance and sold them.

The individuals were arrested and referred for legal proceedings. While cases involving minors are handled according to specific legal procedures, Brigadier Khalid stressed that their involvement in drug promotion remains a serious threat to society.

Four-year investigation into one of UAE’s major traffickers

In another major case, Brigadier Khalid revealed how Dubai Police spent four years building a case against a UAE national described as one of the country’s significant drug traffickers, whose network extended beyond the UAE to countries including Sudan, Egypt and several African nations.

Despite appearing to be an ordinary man, investigators discovered that he was managing a highly mobile criminal network involved in trafficking large quantities of narcotics across multiple countries.

The suspect deliberately avoided committing offences inside the UAE and carried out much of his trafficking activity abroad. Brigadier Khalid said he travelled several times to Sudan and Egypt to gather evidence linking the suspect to international operations.

The case was built through years of surveillance, documentation, investigative reports, international cooperation and evidence gathered from foreign law enforcement agencies.

He explained that authorities did not rely only on phone records or confessions but built a complete picture by tracking movements, documenting meetings and linking the suspect to members of trafficking networks.

Evidence gathered from arrested associates, information from international partners and documentation of the suspect’s activities abroad eventually formed the basis of the case presented before the Federal Court.

Changing smuggling methods and airport detection

The discussion also covered how drug smuggling methods have changed over the years.

Brigadier Khalid explained that traffickers continuously develop new techniques to maximise profits while reducing risks. In previous years, swallowing drug capsules was among the most common methods used by couriers.

Some couriers are capable of concealing close to one kilogram of narcotics inside their bodies. Rather than immediately arresting such individuals upon arrival, officers may wait until the packages have safely passed through their bodies to protect their health and ensure the narcotics are recovered as evidence.

He added that investigators are trained to identify suspicious travel patterns at airports, including passengers travelling with very little luggage, booking return flights on the same day or within a short period, and displaying unusual behaviour.

While these indicators alone do not prove criminal activity, they can prompt further checks and investigation.

Brigadier Khalid stressed that UAE laws apply to everyone regardless of nationality, while authorities assess each case based on its circumstances. Cases involving travellers who unknowingly carry prohibited substances are handled through established legal procedures involving customs authorities and prosecutors.

He said traffickers continue to change their methods, but anti-narcotics teams adapt through intelligence, experience and cooperation to prevent drugs from reaching the community.