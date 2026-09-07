Dubai Police takes marine pollution response to the skies with drones, satellite tech

When an oil spill is reported at sea, a clear picture of the situation can quickly determine how effectively response teams can act.

Dubai Police is turning to drones and satellite-connected technology to help assess marine pollution incidents, collect samples, track oil spills, and deliver dispersants to areas that may be difficult for boats to reach.

The technologies are being showcased at the Dubai Environment Conference and Exhibition 2026 (DECE), being held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai from September 7 to 8.

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The projects were developed to support the Dubai Police Marine Pollution Control Center, using technology to give specialised teams a clearer picture of an incident before deploying personnel and equipment.

Drone takes pollution samples

One of the technologies on display is a sampling drone, developed by the Marine Pollution Control Center in cooperation with the Drone Center.

The drone can be sent to the reported location to collect samples and help determine whether pollution is present.

This allows teams to conduct an initial assessment without immediately deploying a boat to every reported incident.

The information gathered can help specialists determine the scale of the response and whether boats, equipment, and other resources need to be deployed, saving time and improving operational efficiency.

Large drone sprays oil-spill dispersant

Dubai Police is also showcasing a larger drone designed to spray dispersant over oil spills.

The aircraft can carry about 40 liters of dispersant and can be used in areas that are difficult for boats to access.

By taking part of the response operation into the air, the technology gives teams greater flexibility when reaching affected areas and can support faster action during marine pollution incidents.

Satellite-linked buoy tracks oil spills

A third technology is a specialised marine buoy designed to track oil spill movement.

The buoy is connected to satellites and can continuously transmit its location as it moves with the spill.

The data allows specialist teams to monitor the direction and movement of the pollution and track changes in its location over time as sea and weather conditions evolve.

Technology strengthens marine response

Dubai Police’s participation in DECE also provides an opportunity to exchange expertise with organisations working in environmental protection and explore how smart technologies can strengthen emergency response operations.

The technologies are part of Dubai Police’s efforts to improve readiness and efficiency in responding to marine pollution, while supporting broader efforts to protect the emirate’s marine environment and natural resources.