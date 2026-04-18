Dubai Police distribute 800 UAE flags across neighbourhoods

The campaign was led by the General Department of Logistic Support, in partnership with IGG and in cooperation with the Tourist Police and police stations across Dubai

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 18 Apr 2026, 10:58 AM
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[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Dubai Police have distributed 800 flags as part of the 'Proud of the UAE' campaign launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

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These flags were distributed in communities like Al Marmoom, Margham, Al Awir, Lahbab, and Al Khawaneej, creating a visible sense of unity and pride throughout these neighbourhoods.

The campaign was led by the General Department of Logistic Support, in partnership with IGG and in cooperation with the Tourist Police and police stations across Dubai.

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Dubai Police intends to continue to strengthen their connection with the community, encouraging active participation and reinforcing shared values that support social cohesion, sustainability, and quality of life across the emirate.

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