Dubai: Police Customer Happiness Department processes over 1 million transactions in 2021

The Dubai Police Customer Happiness Department received 1,087,411 transactions last year, of which 92.5 per cent were processed digitally and 7.5 per cent in-person – compared to 888,562 transactions received in the year before of which 90.4 per cent were processed digitally and 9.6 per cent in-person.
The Dubai Police also received 53 awards last year in the local, regional and global awards.
These statistics were revealed during an annual inspection of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering, carried out by Major General Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, accompanied by Brigadier Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of Excellence and Pioneering Department at Dubai Police; Brigadier Dr Saleh Al Hamrani, Deputy Director of the General Department for Excellence and Pioneering, and other senior officers.
Lt. Gen. Al Ghaithi praised the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering for their vital role in the force, as well as for their excellent performance and devotion to ensure institutional excellence and customer happiness.
