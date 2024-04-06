Dubai Police contributes Dh1 million to Mothers' Endowment campaign

Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri. Photo: File

The Dubai Police announced its contribution of Dh1 million to the Mothers' Endowment campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish a Dh1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions around the world.

Launched under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the campaign honors mothers by allowing contributors to make donations in their names. It also aims to support underprivileged individuals and communities in a sustainable way through education.

"It is an honor to be part of this campaign and to support its objectives of sustainably supporting underprivileged individuals around the world, by providing the education and skills necessary for a better future," Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said.

The Mothers' Endowment campaign has exceeded its target in under three weeks, raising a total of Dh1.484 billion before the end of Ramadan.

Donation channels

The Mothers' Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign's website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Mother" to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab, and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

