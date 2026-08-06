New Dubai initiative helps Emiratis get on-the-spot jobs, build long-term careers

For many Emiratis searching for work, finding the right opportunity can be as challenging as securing the job itself. A new initiative launched by Dubai Police and the Community Development Authority (CDA) aims to change that by bringing employers, career guidance and immediate job opportunities together under one roof.

The two government entities have launched Sawaed Al Watan (Arms of the Nation), a joint initiative designed to connect Emirati job seekers directly with employment opportunities while helping them build sustainable, long-term careers.

The programme reflects the Dubai Government's wider efforts to increase Emirati participation in the private sector, strengthen financial independence and empower national talent through collaboration between government entities and businesses.

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The initiative kicked off with an employment fair at Al Khawaneej Majlis, where Emirati job seekers met recruiters from Dubai Police, the Community Development Authority, the Emirates Human Resources Development Council and several private sector companies.

In addition to exploring available vacancies, participants received one-on-one career guidance, professional counselling and practical advice to improve their chances of securing employment.

Investing in Emirati talent

Major General Ahmad Zaal Bin Krishan Almheiri, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police, said the initiative highlights the importance of strategic partnerships in developing Emirati talent and advancing the leadership's vision of investing in people as the foundation of sustainable development.

He said the authority remains committed to creating initiatives that attract national talent while providing sustainable career opportunities that strengthen institutional excellence and prepare Emiratis for the evolving labour market.

Almheiri added that working alongside the Community Development Authority enables job seekers to receive the guidance, training and support needed to match their qualifications with suitable positions, helping increase Emiratisation rates while contributing to stronger economic participation and greater social and financial stability for Emirati families.

Building sustainable careers

Meitha Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of the Community Empowerment Sector at CDA, said the initiative demonstrates how collaboration between government entities can create meaningful employment opportunities and structured career pathways for Emiratis.

She said the authority offers an integrated support system that combines career guidance, professional development and employment support, enabling beneficiaries to build sustainable careers, become more financially independent and contribute actively to the labour market.

According to Al Shamsi, the initiative also supports the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to build a more prosperous and cohesive society while enhancing quality of life and strengthening the social and financial wellbeing of Emirati families.

More opportunities next week

The next Sawaed Al Watan employment fair will be held on August 12 at Umm Suqeim Majlis from 9am to 1pm.

Before meeting employers, participants will attend career preparation workshops covering job application techniques, CV improvement, interview skills and workplace readiness.

Dubai Police and the CDA are also working closely with participating employers to identify available vacancies, required qualifications, salary packages, benefits and incentives, ensuring job seekers are matched with positions that align with their skills, experience and career goals.