Fake ads, cloned sites: Dubai Police reveal most common online scams in UAE

A social media advertisement can appear to be a genuine business. A website can appear almost identical to the official platform. Even a phone call may sound convincing.

But behind these seemingly legitimate offers could be a scam designed to collect a victim’s money, banking details or personal information.

Dubai Police have warned that online fraud is becoming an increasing concern, with reports rising and scammers using digital platforms to reach people across all sections of society.

The scams are not limited to a particular age group. Online shoppers, people searching for digital services and residents looking for everyday services can all become targets.

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A slight difference can be enough

Hamad Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director of the Anti-Fraud Center at Dubai Police, told Khaleej Times that social media advertisements and fake websites are among the methods being used by fraudsters.

“Fraudsters use advertisements on social media and copy websites exactly like the original websites, with only a slight difference,” he said.

That small difference could be a changed letter in a web address, a slightly different domain name or another detail that is easy to miss when someone is in a hurry to complete a transaction.

Police said one of the biggest mistakes victims make is failing to verify the beneficiary’s details or check whether the website they are buying from is genuine. Residents are urged not to open links simply because they arrive in a message or appear in an online advertisement. Instead, users should check the link's source and verify the identity of the person or organization that sent it.

This is particularly important when a link leads to a payment page or asks for banking or personal information.

Don’t click before checking

Residents are urged not to open links simply because they arrive in a message or appear in an online advertisement.

Instead, users should check the link's source and verify the identity of the person or organization that sent it.

This is particularly important when a link leads to a payment page or asks for banking or personal information.

AI adds another layer to the deception

The rapid development of technology is also changing the way fraudsters operate.

Artificial intelligence and fake calls can make fraudulent communications appear more convincing, increasing the likelihood that victims will believe they are dealing with a genuine person or organization.

“Technology has contributed significantly, especially for people who do not have enough knowledge or experience, making it easier for them to fall into the trap of fraud,” Al Suwaidi said.

The warning highlights the importance of digital awareness, particularly as scammers become better at creating content and communications that appear authentic.

What should victims do?

For someone who has already fallen victim, police stressed that speed is critical.

Victims should secure or close the affected account and report the incident immediately through the e-Crime platform, Dubai Police’s SPS service or at a police station.

“The victim should close their account and submit a complaint through e-Crime, SPS or at a police station as soon as possible so that the police can take action,” Al Suwaidi said.

Police urged victims not to wait several days before reporting a case.

Public awareness remains key

Dubai Police are working to combat online fraud by blocking fraudulent websites and fake social media accounts, while continuing to run awareness campaigns and publish warning posters.

The public also has an important role to play by reporting suspicious websites and fake social media accounts when they come across them.

“We urge members of the public to report fraudulent websites and fake social media accounts when they come across them. People should not trust a link simply because it looks professional, and they should verify the beneficiary’s details before transferring any money or sharing personal or banking information. Taking a few extra seconds to check can prevent a costly mistake,” Al Suwaidi said.