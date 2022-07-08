Dubai Police chief urges residents to follow Covid rules during Eid break

He also extends his wishes on the joyous occasion

By Web Desk Published: Fri 8 Jul 2022, 12:20 PM

On the first day of the country-wide Eid Al Adha break, Dubai Police has urged residents to follow Covid-19 restrictions, among others.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police extended his wishes on the joyous occasion in an official statement.

He said: “Dubai Police has completed all preparations and is ready for Eid Al Adha."

Al Marri added that they have also developed a plan for all general departments and police stations "to intensify patrols on the internal and external roads, to provide all the comforts of citizens, residents and visitors”.

“We urge everyone to abide by laws and regulations, especially the announced precautionary measures against Covid-19, to ensure everyone’s safety and security, and not to commit any violations that might disturb those happy days,” he said in his message.

He also urged parents to never leave their children unattended and pay special attention to them at beaches.

The police chief said that committing avoidable offences can ruin the happy occasion for all. He added that these offences include driving recklessly, misfiring firecrackers and cycling in undesignated areas.

ALSO READ: