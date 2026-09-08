Families in Dubai urged to put children's safety first as new school year begins

Dubai Police and the Community Development Authority (CDA) have urged families to take preventive measures to protect children from everyday risks at home, online, during travel and around water.

The advice was shared through a series of awareness workshops held across five Dubai neighbourhood councils in the second half of August as part of the 'Our Children’s Summer is Safe' campaign.

The campaign, organised by the Child and Women Protection Department at Dubai Police’s General Department of Human Rights in cooperation with the CDA, reached families in Al Awir, Al Warqa, Nad Al Sheba, Al Khawaneej and Al Barsha.

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Children's safety around water

With summer activities continuing across the UAE, families were reminded that children should never be left unsupervised near swimming pools, beaches or other bodies of water.

The workshops stressed the importance of constant adult supervision and accompanying children whenever they are in or around water to reduce the risk of drowning.

Online safety

Digital safety was also a key focus, with parents warned about potential risks associated with links shared through some online games and the possibility of children being approached by strangers online.

Parents were encouraged to take an active role in understanding what their children access online and to teach them how to recognise and avoid potential online risks.

Windows, balconies and travel

The sessions also highlighted precautions families can take while travelling, including preparing children in advance, ensuring they have what they need and supervising them throughout the journey.

At home, parents were advised to secure windows and balconies, avoid leaving children unattended, and keep keys, furniture, and other objects that could be used to climb out of children's reach.

Preparing children for school

As families prepared for the new academic year, the workshops also highlighted the importance of helping children adjust emotionally and physically to returning to school.

Parents were encouraged to gradually reset their children's sleeping schedules before classes begin, helping them return to school feeling more confident and reassured.

The workshops were moderated by Huda Waleed Al Bastaki, Head of Community Awareness at the CDA, who led discussions with families and addressed issues linked to child safety and protection.

Child safety a shared responsibility

The campaign concluded at Al Barsha Neighborhood Council in the presence of Lieutenant Colonel Dr Ali Mohammad Al Matroushi, Director of the Child and Women Protection Department.

Al Matroushi highlighted Dubai Police's role in protecting children through prevention, awareness and cooperation with families and the wider community.

He stressed that child protection is a shared responsibility that requires coordinated efforts between parents, communities and relevant authorities.

He also underlined the importance of preventive measures and public awareness in reducing risks and ensuring children grow up in safe and stable environments.

Focus on family wellbeing

Reem Al Awad, Director of the Community Programs Department at the CDA, said protecting children and supporting their wellbeing are key to strengthening family stability and quality of life.

She said the initiative supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which seeks to build a prosperous and cohesive society.

Al Awad added that helping families recognise potential risks and adopt preventive measures can help create a safer environment for children's development.

She also highlighted the value of bringing families and authorities together within neighbourhood communities to deliver practical safety guidance.