Dubai Police block 110 websites promoting drugs, arrest multiple suspects

Dubai Police have intensified their digital crackdown on narcotics activity, identifying and blocking 110 websites promoting drug-related content, while arresting multiple suspects through six targeted operations across the emirate.

The latest figures, revealed during a first-quarter review by the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, highlight a growing focus on online enforcement as trafficking networks increasingly shift to digital platforms. Authorities said the operations disrupted key distribution channels and led to the capture of individuals involved in drug promotion and supply.

Officials also confirmed that 90 intelligence reports were shared with international partners during the same period, leading to arrests outside the UAE and reinforcing cross-border cooperation to tackle organized crime.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The meeting, chaired by Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, underscored Dubai Police's strategy of combining advanced technology, intelligence sharing, and specialized operations to stay ahead of evolving drug-trafficking methods.

During the session, senior officials reviewed key performance indicators, including case volumes, arrests, and drug seizures recorded in the first quarter of 2026. The data reflected continued success in dismantling trafficking networks and intercepting illicit substances.

Major General Al Shamsi praised officers for their efforts, conveying appreciation from Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, for their role in maintaining public safety.

Dubai Police also reaffirmed its investment in advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to enhance surveillance and predictive policing, alongside ongoing training to equip teams to counter emerging criminal trends.

Authorities stressed that proactive strategies and global cooperation remain central to preserving Dubai's reputation as one of the world’s safest cities.